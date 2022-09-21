Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Shares of DHR traded down $5.91 on Wednesday, reaching $268.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.28 and a 200 day moving average of $269.89. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.