Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $46.06 million and $3.40 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

