Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 814,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DX. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 665,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

