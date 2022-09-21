E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Receives C$16.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital cut shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$279.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.45. E Automotive has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$26.06.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.