E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for about 1.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of ATHM traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

