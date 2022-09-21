E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $894,000 in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $269,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 3.9 %

Full Truck Alliance Profile

YMM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 408,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,649. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of -1.07.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.