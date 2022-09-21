e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 2240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,746 shares of company stock worth $19,538,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

