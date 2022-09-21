Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 7,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,253. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.0% during the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 148,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

