Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
ETX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 7,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,253. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
