Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.11. 34,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.78. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.