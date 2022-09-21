Eden 24-Hour Volume Reaches $90.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Eden has a market capitalization of $313,275.42 and $90.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

