Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $87.67. 11,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

