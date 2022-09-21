EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 550 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $254.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,272. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day moving average of $249.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

