EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.72. 35,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

