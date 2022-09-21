EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.41. 35,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,103. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

