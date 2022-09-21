EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 309,996 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 214.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 451,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 64,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 259,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QAI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.