EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

