EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,898 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,966 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 278,539 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. 157,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,327. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

