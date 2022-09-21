EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 80 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

NYSE MA traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

