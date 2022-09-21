EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 874 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.90. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

