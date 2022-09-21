EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 973 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. 280,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.