EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,971. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

