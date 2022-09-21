Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 630,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,566,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $155.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 1,613.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.