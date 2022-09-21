Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 630,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,566,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $155.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.32.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 1,613.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Electrameccanica Vehicles
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.