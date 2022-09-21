Elysian (ELS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million

Elysian (ELS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $202,242.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

