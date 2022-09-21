Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.2 %

EDN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.