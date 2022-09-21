Endava (DAVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.
Endava Stock Performance
NYSE:DAVA traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 197,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,964. Endava has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.