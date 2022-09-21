Endava (DAVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE:DAVA traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 197,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,964. Endava has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at $64,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Endava by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 198.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

