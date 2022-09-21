Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.86

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.86 and traded as low as C$24.70. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$25.46, with a volume of 709,672 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,083.80.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

