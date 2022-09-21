Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Endurance Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDNC remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Endurance Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endurance Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDNC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $14,670,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance Acquisition Company Profile

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

