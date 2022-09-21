ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $78,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

