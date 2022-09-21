Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,107 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 924.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,323,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.