Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Ennis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $22.67.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Ennis

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ennis by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

