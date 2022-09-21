Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 108.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.