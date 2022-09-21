EpiK Protocol Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $131,419.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00874479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EpiK Protocol’s official website is www.epik-protocol.io.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

