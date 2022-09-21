EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.36

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$48.36 and last traded at C$48.77, with a volume of 8211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.50.

EQB Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 9.8800007 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

