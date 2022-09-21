Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amedisys, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Amedisys stock opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $188.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,004,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

