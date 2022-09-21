Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Huntsman Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

