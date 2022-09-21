ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Down to $4.26

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.17. ESS Tech shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 3,405 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GWH shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $654.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.