Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for about 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 28.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

