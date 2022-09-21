ETHPad Hits Market Capitalization of $618,010.29 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $618,010.29 and $7,066.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ETHPad

ETHPad launched on August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETHPad’s official website is ethpad.network.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

