EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $1.58 million and $1,100.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,656,459,980 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars.

