Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 99,969 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,996,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DISV opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23.

