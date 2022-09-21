Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.