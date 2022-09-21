Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $389.71 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

