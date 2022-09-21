Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,492,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

