Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.