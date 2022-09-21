Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,482 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,951,000 after acquiring an additional 110,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229,265 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after acquiring an additional 254,286 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

