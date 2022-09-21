Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

