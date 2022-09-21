Evedo Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $379,647.27 and approximately $67,510.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00874479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.