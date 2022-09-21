EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,772.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $12,123.95 and $76,772.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00251228 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

