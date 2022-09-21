Everest (ID) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everest (ID) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Everest has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $68,017.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00126953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00877535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The official website for Everest is www.everest.org. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

