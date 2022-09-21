Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for 2.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $501,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.95. 4,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,493. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.03. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $248.63 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

